321 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

Atchison KS-Miami-Linn KS-Leavenworth-Wyandotte-Johnson KS-Worth-

Gentry-Andrew-De Kalb-Buchanan-Clinton-Platte-Clay-Jackson-Cass-

Including the cities of Atchison, Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg,

Pleasanton, La Cygne, Mound City, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth,

Lansing, Kansas City Kansas, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe,

Shawnee, Lenexa, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City,

Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn,

Union Star, Clarksdale, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron,

Plattsburg, Lathrop, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside,

Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone, Liberty, Excelsior Springs,

Kearney, Kansas City, Independence, Belton, Raymore,

Harrisonville, and Pleasant Hill

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and

northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

