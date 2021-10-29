National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
321 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021
Atchison KS-Miami-Linn KS-Leavenworth-Wyandotte-Johnson KS-Worth-
Gentry-Andrew-De Kalb-Buchanan-Clinton-Platte-Clay-Jackson-Cass-
Including the cities of Atchison, Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg,
Pleasanton, La Cygne, Mound City, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth,
Lansing, Kansas City Kansas, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe,
Shawnee, Lenexa, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City,
Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn,
Union Star, Clarksdale, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron,
Plattsburg, Lathrop, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside,
Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone, Liberty, Excelsior Springs,
Kearney, Kansas City, Independence, Belton, Raymore,
Harrisonville, and Pleasant Hill
321 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.