(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri Friday morning.
Iowa Counties
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska Counties
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Richardson
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
-----------------
Missouri Counties
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt-
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Atchison MO, Nodaway, Worth and Holt Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chances for frost are expected to be concentrated to valleys and other low lying areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
-------------
Iowa Counties
Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Central and Southwestern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.