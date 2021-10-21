NWS Logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri Friday morning.

Iowa Counties

Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska Counties

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Richardson

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

-----------------

Missouri Counties

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt-

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Atchison MO, Nodaway, Worth and Holt Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chances for frost are expected to be concentrated to valleys and other low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

-------------

Iowa Counties

Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Central and Southwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

