(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri Saturday morning.

Iowa Counties

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Montgomery-Page-Mills-Fremont

Nebraska Counties

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-Knox-Cedar-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Seward-Lancaster-Saline-Jefferson-Gage

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

-------------

Missouri Counties

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew-

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in patchy frost formation.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Iowa Counties

Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Webster-Hamilton-Greene-Boone-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Adams-Taylor-

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Western and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

