(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri Saturday morning.
Iowa Counties
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Montgomery-Page-Mills-Fremont
Nebraska Counties
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-Knox-Cedar-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Seward-Lancaster-Saline-Jefferson-Gage
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
-------------
Missouri Counties
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew-
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in patchy frost formation.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Iowa Counties
Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Webster-Hamilton-Greene-Boone-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Adams-Taylor-
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Western and Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.