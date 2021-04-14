(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa Thursday morning.
Iowa
Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Much of south central and southeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.