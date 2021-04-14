(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for a portion of KMAland.
Iowa
Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Sullivan-Adair-
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
