(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for a portion of KMAland.

Iowa

Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Sullivan-Adair-

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

