NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Harrison and Shelby counties Saturday.

Iowa Counties

Monona-Harrison-Shelby

Nebraska Counties

Knox-Cedar-Antelope-Pierce-Burt-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Seward-Saline-Jefferson

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.