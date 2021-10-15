(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Harrison and Shelby counties Saturday.
Iowa Counties
Monona-Harrison-Shelby
Nebraska Counties
Knox-Cedar-Antelope-Pierce-Burt-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Seward-Saline-Jefferson
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.