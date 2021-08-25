(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of KMAland through Thursday evening.
Iowa
Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Seward-Lancaster-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 109 expected.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery
Nebraska
Burt-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-
* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 104 to 108 expected.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.