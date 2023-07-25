(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has placed all of KMAland under a heat advisory for the rest of this week.
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
-----------
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
-----------------
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Drink plenty of fluids and wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor activity, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
-------------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
