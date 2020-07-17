(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of KMAland through Saturday evening.
The advisory includes all of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, while northwest Missouri is under the advisory from noon Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday.
* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 and higher are expected.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.