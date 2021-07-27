(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of KMAland.
Iowa
Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 111.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
---------------
Iowa
Mills-Montgomery
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 111.
* WHERE...Mills and Montgomery Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
---------------
Iowa
Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. Air temperatures will only drop to 75 overnight.
* WHERE...South central and southeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
-----------------
Iowa
Audubon--Cass-Adair
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Most of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
------------------
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
-------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
---------------
Missouri
Worth
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.