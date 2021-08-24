(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for KMAland Tuesday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Heat index values expected to peak in the 103 to 109 degree range.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
--------------
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby
* WHAT...Heat index values expected to peak in the 100 to 106 degree range.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Today.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
----------------
Iowa
Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Audubon-
* WHAT...Heat index values up around 105 expected.
* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
-----------------
Iowa
Marshall-Tama-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis
* WHAT...Heat index values up around 105 expected.
* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
-----------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.