(KMAland) -- A heat advisory has been issued for part of KMAland.
The heat advisory includes the counties of Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page in Iowa, and Johnson, Cass, Otoe, Nemaha and Richardson in Nebraska.
The advisory is in effect from noon Monday to 7 PM Tuesday.
WHAT: Heat index values up to 108 expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
WHEN: From noon Monday to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.