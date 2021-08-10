(KMAland) – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Wednesday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...11 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 or greater expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central into southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.