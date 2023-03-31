(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for parts of northwest Missouri until 7 p.m. Friday.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt-Andrew
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.