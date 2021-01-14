(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for portions of southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Nebraska
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Gage
Including the cities of Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Lincoln, and Beatrice
* WHAT...For the first High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster and Gage Counties.
* WHEN...For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the second High Wind Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
-------------
Nebraska
Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Including the cities of Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
* WHAT...For the first High Wind Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties.
* WHEN...For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the second High Wind Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew
Including the cities of Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, and Country Club Villa
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS and Doniphan Counties. In Missouri, Atchison MO, Nodaway, Holt, Andrew and Buchanan Counties.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on north south roads, such as Interstate 29 may become extremely difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.