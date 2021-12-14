UPDATED: 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service says high wind warnings are in effect for most of KMAland for today.
A high wind warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. today for southwest and south central Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Counties included are Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties in southwest and south central Iowa, and Doulgas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph will be possible in localized areas.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. The strongest winds will overspread southeast Nebraska from the south between 9 am and Noon. Winds will then increase over the rest of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa in the afternoon. A few hours with winds gusting over 50 mph are likely.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or near construction zones.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...fire danger will reach into the extreme category over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in the afternoon or early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
The National Weather Service has also issued a high wind warning from 9 a.m. to midnight for northwest Missouri
Counties include Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties.
* WHAT...Southerly winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will potentially blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
ORIGINAL STORY: 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, December 14th, 2021
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
In southwest and south central Iowa, the warning is in effect for Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties.
In southeast Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
In northwest Missouri, the warning includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties/
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 75 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.