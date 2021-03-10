(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for a portion of southwest Iowa.
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-
Including the cities of Denison, Carroll, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, and Mount Ayr
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...west central to southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages may occur. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.