The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas...
  Atchison County in northeastern Kansas...
  Holt County in northwestern Missouri...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 845 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Reserve to near Willis to near Potawatomi
  Reservation, moving northeast at 35 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Atchison, Mound City, Highland, Troy, Oregon, Effingham, Maitland,
  Lancaster, Forest City, Craig, White Cloud, Muscotah, Denton, Big
  Lake, Severance, Farmington, Huron, Leona, Fortescue and Bigelow.

This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 67 and 93.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

