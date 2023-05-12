(KMAland) -- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Holt County.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued aSevere Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Holt County in northwestern Missouri, west central Andrew County in northwestern Missouri until 1030 PM CDT.
At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include: Mound City, Highland, Oregon, Forest City, White Cloud, Severance, Leona, Fortescue, Bigelow, Iowa Point, Fanning and Iowa Reservation of Kansas and Nebraska. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 68 and 84.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern Missouri.