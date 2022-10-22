(KMAland) -- A wind advisory has been issued for portions of KMAland.
The advisory is in effect from noon to 7 PM Sunday.
Counties in the advisory include Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties in Iowa and Cass, Johnson, Nemaha and Richardson in Nebraska.
WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.
WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could impact travel.