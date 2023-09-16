Severe Thunderstorm Warning

(KMAland) -- Two KMAland Nebraska counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3 PM. 

The warning is in effect for Johnson and Nemaha County. 

At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Tecumseh, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE: Radar indicated.

IMPACT: Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Tecumseh, Table Rock, Elk Creek, Steinauer, and The Highway 62 and 105 Junction.

