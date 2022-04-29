THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 158 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, MILFORD, PAWNEE CITY, SEWARD, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.
Omaha NWS continuing tornado watch for SE Nebraska counties
Adam Kiesel
