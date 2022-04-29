NWS logo 
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 158 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

GAGE                  JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
LANCASTER             NEMAHA                PAWNEE
RICHARDSON            SALINE                SEWARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BEATRICE, CRETE, FAIRBURY,
FALLS CITY, LINCOLN, MILFORD, PAWNEE CITY, SEWARD, STERLING,
TABLE ROCK, TECUMSEH, AND WILBER.

