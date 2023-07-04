(KMAland) -- Cass & Otoe Counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 PM.
At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles south of Yutan to near Ashland to 2 miles southwest of Greenwood to 5 miles southwest of Pioneers Park, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE: Radar indicated.
IMPACT: Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Severe thunderstorms will be near Ashland and Greenwood around 720 PM CDT, Eagle around 725 PM CDT and Gretna and Murdock around 730 PM CDT.
View the full warning here.