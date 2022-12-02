(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the majority of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri.
The Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday afternoon until 3 a.m. for some portions of southwest and south central Iowa.
Counties in advisory until midnight:
Iowa
Fremont-Mills-Montgomery-Page
Nebraska
Cass-Douglas-Gage-Jefferson-Johnson-Lancaster-Nemaha-Otoe-Pawnee-Richardson-Saline-Sarpy
Missouri
Adair-Andrew-Atchison-Daviess-DeKalb-Gentry-Grundy-Harrison-Holt-Mercer-Nodaway-Putnam-Schuyler-Sullivan-Worth
Counties in advisory until 10 p.m.
Iowa
Harrison-Monona-Shelby
Nebraska
Boone-Burt-Butler-Colfax-Cuming-Dodge-Madison-Platte-Saunders-Seward-Stanton-Thurston-Washington
Counties in wind advisory until 3 a.m.:
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.