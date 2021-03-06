(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for portions of southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this evening.
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Fire Weather Zone 079 Mills, Fire Weather Zone 080 Montgomery, Fire Weather Zone 090 Fremont and Fire Weather Zone 091 Page. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 067 Cass and Fire Weather Zone 068 Otoe.
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 088 Jefferson, Fire Weather Zone 089 Gage, Fire Weather Zone 090 Johnson, Fire Weather Zone 091 Nemaha, Fire Weather Zone 092 Pawnee and Fire Weather Zone 093 Richardson.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent.
* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start this afternoon may spread rapidly and become uncontrollable.
* TIMING...This afternoon and early evening
* WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with peak gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* FUEL...Grasslands and any lingering crops debris remain dry and able to burn easily.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
.Strong southwest winds will develop today with sustained speeds near 25 mph and wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph. These gusty winds along with mild temperatures will create relative humidity values that are expected to fall to 20-25 percent this afternoon.
Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon into the early evening hours.
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038, 039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...
The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038, 039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, and 054.
* WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will fall to 20 to 25 percent this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.