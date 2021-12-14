UPDATED: 5:29 A.M. Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of KMAland from noon to 9 p.m. because of the extreme fire danger.
The warning includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
In northwest Missouri, the warning includes Atchison, Nodaway and Holt counties.
* Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* Relative Humidity...dropping to the 15 to 25 percent range.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires develop, be prepared for a wind shift from the south
to the southwest and then to the west.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior.
