(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning today through all of southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri due to the extreme fire danger and low humidities...
The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.
* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 18-22 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.