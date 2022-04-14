(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for large parts of KMAland Thursday.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening.
* Winds...West at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Dropping to between 20 and 25 percent by this afternoon.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew
The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...Gusty southwesterly winds. Sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.