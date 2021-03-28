NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for extreme fire danger Monday in all of KMAland.

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Burt-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Nebraska

Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon, becoming northwesterly at 15 to 25 with gusts to 45 mph between 8 PM and 1 AM.

* Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Iowa

Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start this afternoon may spread rapidly and become uncontrollable.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent.

* WIND...Strong south to southwest winds with sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph possible.

* FUEL...Prairie grasses and any lingering crop debris will dry out quickly in these conditions and may be able to burn easily and lead to extremely fast fire growth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew

* WIND...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

