(Omaha) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Fremont County, plus southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Iowa Counties
Fremont
Nebraska Counties
Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson
Missouri Counties
Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth
* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to near 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.
* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be very difficult to control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.