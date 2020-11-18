NWS logo

(Omaha) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Fremont County, plus southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Iowa Counties

Fremont

Nebraska Counties

Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson

Missouri Counties

Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to near 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be very difficult to control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

