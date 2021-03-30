(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for a portion of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-
Nebraska
Thurston-Cuming-Burt-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* Winds...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.