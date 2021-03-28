(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for extreme fire danger Monday in parts of KMAland.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-
Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a RedFlag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is nolonger in effect.
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page.
In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.
* Winds...From the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to
50 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service North Platte NE
219 PM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED MONDAY...
.A surge of warm dry air accompanied by gusty west winds will
cause critical fire weather conditions Monday. An additional hazard is a fast moving cold front, which will drop southeast through the region during the afternoon and early evening. The
cold front will cause winds to suddenly become north or northwest and gust over 40 mph. A few gusts higher than 50 mph are possible.