(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for extreme fire danger Wednesday in parts of KMAland.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Cass-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Fire Weather Zone 069 Pottawattamie, Fire Weather Zone 079 Mills, Fire Weather Zone 080 Montgomery, Fire Weather Zone 090 Fremont and Fire Weather Zone 091 Page. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 067 Cass, Fire Weather Zone 068 Otoe, Fire Weather Zone 089 Gage, Fire Weather Zone 090 Johnson, Fire Weather Zone 091 Nemaha, Fire Weather Zone 092 Pawnee and Fire Weather Zone 093 Richardson.
* Winds...From the southwest, sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum values in the 18 to 26 percent range. The lowest RH will occur in a 3 hour period in the afternoon as a narrow axis of very dry air moves across the area.
* Impacts...Any fires may exhibit extreme behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Taylor-
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that start this afternoon may spread rapidly and become uncontrollable.
* TIMING...Late this morning through this afternoon
* WIND...South winds becoming southwest averaging between 25 and 35 mph and gusting up to around 50 mph at times.
* FUEL...Grasslands and any lingering crops debris are dry and able to burn easily.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Missouri
Atchison MO-
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 001...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 001.
* WIND...South to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph can be expected through the afternoon hours.
* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity is expected to fall to near 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.