(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for portions of southeast Nebraska.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CST SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR far Southeast Nebraska...
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CST Sunday.
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 088 Jefferson, Fire Weather Zone 089 Gage, Fire Weather Zone 090 Johnson, Fire Weather Zone 091 Nemaha, Fire Weather Zone 092 Pawnee and Fire Weather Zone 093 Richardson.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 23 percent.
* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.