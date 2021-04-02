NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

Iowa

Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Monona-Harrison-Shelby

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

