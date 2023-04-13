National Weather Service logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for nearly all of KMAland Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday for the following counties...

Iowa

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

Nebraska

Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Gage-Jefferson-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson

Missouri

Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Holt-Andrew

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

