(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for nearly all of KMAland Thursday afternoon and evening.
The Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday for the following counties...
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Nebraska
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Gage-Jefferson-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Missouri
Atchison-Nodaway-Worth-Holt-Andrew
* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.