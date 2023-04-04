(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the majority of KMAland Tuesday.
The warning is in place from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, and Sarpy counties in southeast Nebraska, and Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Cass, Adams, and Taylor counties in southwest Iowa.
An additional warning is in place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, and Andrew counties in northwest Missouri.
* WIND...Out of the south at 10 to 30 mph, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity around 15 to 25 percent this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.