(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Wednesday.

Iowa

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Pawnee-Lancaster-Jefferson-Gage

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

-----------------

Iowa

Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. 

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central to Western Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

