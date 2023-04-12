(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Wednesday.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Pawnee-Lancaster-Jefferson-Gage
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
-----------------
Iowa
Carroll-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued.
* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central to Western Iowa.
* WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.