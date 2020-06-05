The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa and Southeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa until 8:00 PM.
* At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Treynor, or 23 miles east of Omaha, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...Treynor, Carson, Macedonia, Henderson and Old Town Park.