The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa until 7:45 PM.
* At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Treynor, or 22 miles east of Omaha, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...Oakland, Carson, Minden, Hancock, McClelland, Botna Bend Park, Old Town Park and Arrowhead Park.This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 29 and 31.