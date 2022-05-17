A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cass and southwestern Adair Counties through 10:00 PM CDT...
At 9:30 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Atlantic, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cass and southwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations...
Bridgewater, Cumberland, Massena and Fontanelle.