The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa... North central Adair County in southwestern Iowa... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Casey, or 10 miles north of Greenfield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Guthrie Center, Panora, Lake Panorama, Casey and Menlo. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 82 and 89. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe thunderstorm warning for Adair County until 8:15
