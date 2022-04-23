Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
450 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Atchison County in northwestern Missouri...
Northwestern Holt County in northwestern Missouri...
Northwestern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri...
* Until 530 PM CDT.
* At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Craig, or 11
miles northwest of Mound City, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tarkio, Mound City, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Skidmore, Craig,
Clearmont, Elmo, Big Lake, Quitman, Blanchard, Bigelow, Corning and
Indian Cave State Park.
This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 85 and 103.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.