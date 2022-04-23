Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
455 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa...
Northwestern Adams County in southwestern Iowa...
Western Adair County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 530 PM CDT.
* At 454 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles east of Elliott to near Villisca to 9 miles
northeast of Clarinda, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Greenfield, Corning, Lake Icaria, Fontanelle, Orient, Massena,
Cumberland, Bridgewater, Nodaway, Carbon, Greenfield Municipal
Airport, Nodaway Park, Corning Municipal Airport and Lake Icaria
State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.