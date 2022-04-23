Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

455 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa...

Northwestern Adams County in southwestern Iowa...

Western Adair County in southwestern Iowa...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 454 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Elliott to near Villisca to 9 miles

northeast of Clarinda, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Greenfield, Corning, Lake Icaria, Fontanelle, Orient, Massena,

Cumberland, Bridgewater, Nodaway, Carbon, Greenfield Municipal

Airport, Nodaway Park, Corning Municipal Airport and Lake Icaria

State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

