A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CASS COUNTY...
At 558 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Atlantic, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Cass County, including the following locations...
Atlantic Municipal Airport, Lewis and Cold Springs State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.