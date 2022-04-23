Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
517 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Greene County in west central Iowa...
Western Webster County in central Iowa...
Cass County in southwestern Iowa...
Western Guthrie County in west central Iowa...
Audubon County in west central Iowa...
Eastern Calhoun County in west central Iowa...
Eastern Carroll County in west central Iowa...
Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 615 PM CDT.
* At 517 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Glidden to 6 miles south of Atlantic, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Fort Dodge, Carroll, Atlantic, Jefferson, Audubon, Guthrie Center,
Lake City, Coon Rapids, Glidden, Gowrie, Fort Dodge Regional
Airport, Lake Panorama, Anita, Exira, Adair, Elk Horn, Badger,
Scranton, Bayard and Casey.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 51 and 81.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.