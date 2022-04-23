The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Decatur County in south central Iowa...
Southern Clarke County in south central Iowa...
* Until 745 PM CDT.
* At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles west of Sun Valley Lake to 6 miles
southeast of Mount Ayr to 8 miles east of Irena, moving northeast
at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Osceola, Leon, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Sun Valley Lake, Lakeside Casino,
Kellerton, Grand River, Van Wert, Garden Grove, Davis City, Decatur
City, Tingley, Weldon, Ellston, Beaconsfield, Le Roy, Lamoni
Municipal Airport and Mt Ayr Municipal Airport.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 3 and 35.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.