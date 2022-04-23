NWS logo

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Lucas County in south central Iowa...

Eastern Decatur County in south central Iowa...

Northwestern Wayne County in south central Iowa...

Eastern Clarke County in south central Iowa...

Southeastern Warren County in south central Iowa...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 738 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Osceola to near Leon, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Osceola, Chariton, Leon, Lakeside Casino, Humeston, Lacona, Van

Wert, Lucas, Garden Grove, Woodburn, Weldon, Derby, Le Roy and

Chariton Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 7 and 10, and

between mile markers 23 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.