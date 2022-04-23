The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Lucas County in south central Iowa...
Eastern Decatur County in south central Iowa...
Northwestern Wayne County in south central Iowa...
Eastern Clarke County in south central Iowa...
Southeastern Warren County in south central Iowa...
* Until 815 PM CDT.
* At 738 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Osceola to near Leon, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Osceola, Chariton, Leon, Lakeside Casino, Humeston, Lacona, Van
Wert, Lucas, Garden Grove, Woodburn, Weldon, Derby, Le Roy and
Chariton Municipal Airport.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 7 and 10, and
between mile markers 23 and 37.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.