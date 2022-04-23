National Weather Service logo

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

548 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Madison County in south central Iowa...

Southeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa...

South central Boone County in central Iowa...

Dallas County in central Iowa...

Eastern Adair County in southwestern Iowa...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 547 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Panora to near Stuart to 6 miles northeast of

Green Valley Lake, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Law enforcement.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

West Des Moines, Urbandale, Clive, Waukee, Grimes, Perry,

Winterset, Adel, Stuart, Dallas Center, Earlham, Granger, Panora,

De Soto, Woodward, Van Meter, Redfield, Dexter, Diamondhead Lake

and Minburn.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 93 and 120.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.