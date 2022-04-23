Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
548 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in south central Iowa...
Southeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa...
South central Boone County in central Iowa...
Dallas County in central Iowa...
Eastern Adair County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 615 PM CDT.
* At 547 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Panora to near Stuart to 6 miles northeast of
Green Valley Lake, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Law enforcement.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include...
West Des Moines, Urbandale, Clive, Waukee, Grimes, Perry,
Winterset, Adel, Stuart, Dallas Center, Earlham, Granger, Panora,
De Soto, Woodward, Van Meter, Redfield, Dexter, Diamondhead Lake
and Minburn.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 93 and 120.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.