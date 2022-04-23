Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
524 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in south central Iowa...
Southeastern Guthrie County in west central Iowa...
Northeastern Adams County in southwestern Iowa...
Southwestern Dallas County in central Iowa...
Adair County in southwestern Iowa...
* Until 600 PM CDT.
* At 523 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 18 miles east of Atlantic to 8 miles west of
Greenfield to 7 miles northeast of Lake Icaria, moving northeast at
50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Greenfield, Stuart, Panora, Redfield, Fontanelle, Dexter, Casey,
Orient, Diamondhead Lake, Menlo, Linden, Bridgewater, Greenfield
Municipal Airport and Nodaway Park.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 81 and 99.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 4102 9468 4121 9466 4135 9470 4175 9431
4161 9420 4137 9419
TIME...MOT...LOC 2223Z 221DEG 43KT 4141 9467 4127 9461 4114 9462
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH